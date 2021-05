BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Benson.It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Branch Street.According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a warrant along with the SBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Harnett County Sheriff's Office when a Johnston County deputy fired at a suspect.That suspect was shot and taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.Dozens of emergency personnel were at the scene.