Your Wake County Public Schools reopening plan questions answered here

Interested in the Virtual Academy and still have questions? 🏘 Attend the WCPSS Virtual Academy Open House!

🗓Thursday, July 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

📺 Watch live: https://t.co/lZLRg0gOGx.

⁉️ Ask ?s in advance here: https://t.co/WJpAFCjyAS — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) July 14, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Since Governor Roy Cooper and NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced their plan for reopening schools in the fall, parents, teachers, and others have been tweeting to WCPSS with questions about what the new school year will look like.Here are a few of the questions that have been answered:WCPSS: We have heard none of those things and none of those things are true.WCPSS: Yes, you won't move to Virtual Academy. No, the instruction won't be the same as 2019-20. That was "crisis teaching." This year will be very different. The last board work session describes the changes.WCPSS: Students need to have a laptop computer (Windows, Chromebook, Apple). iOS devices may not work with all resources. Students should have their own device in order to participate in remote learning. More info will be available soon on how to request/ receive a device or hotspot.A: Yes. They keep their enrollment in their current school.WCPSS: Virtual Academy and Plan B/C are two DIFFERENT programs. The online portion of both will be similar -- a mix of live and recorded instruction.WCPSS: Principals will decide based on the class. (Just like any other year.) Yes, we are confident in the ability to support students during this period.WCPSS: That's always been on the table, with the idea that we might start with the students who need it the most, like pre-K.WCPSS: We have not expanded the number of nurses available in schools. The funding is not currently available for that.WCPSS: ¡Por supuesto! World languages can be successfully taught virtually!WCPSS: Students in Virtual Academy never have to go to school in person. Not the first two weeks. Not ever.Staff from WCPSS will be holding a live online forum via YouTube answering many Virtual Academy questions on Thursday. To find out more, click here