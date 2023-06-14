The governor will sign House Bill 347 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

NC Governor Roy Cooper to sign sports betting bill in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to make sports betting legal in the state starting next year.

The bill allows online betting on college, pro and other sports.

It also creates eight in-person sportsbooks at venues across the state.

It will also allocate money for gambling addiction programs, but some say it's not enough.

A recent NCAA survey found nearly 60% of 18 to 22 year olds surveyed have placed sports bets.

According to North Carolina's problem gambling programs younger people experience gambling problems more often than adults.

Once signed this bill will not take effect until January.