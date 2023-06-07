A final vote is expected in the House for the bill that would allow sports betting on college and professional sports online.

Sports betting bill could head to Governor Cooper after final House vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Betting on sports online in North Carolina is just one vote away from heading to Governor Roy Cooper's desk.

A final vote is expected in the House for the bill that would allow sports betting on college and professional sports online.

While there is a lot of people in favor of this passing some other still have concerns about the impact to the younger generation

In North Carolina, 10% of youth are experiencing a problem with gambling and another 15 to 20% are at risk of developing a problem.

A recent NCAA survey found nearly 60% of 18-to-22-year-olds surveyed have placed sports bets.

"Undeveloped brains Youth tend to not understand the long term ramifications or that they are actually engaging in gambling games."

If the bill is approved it would next head to Governor Cooper's desk.