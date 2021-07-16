Sports

Fayetteville native to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville native to be inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame will induct its newest class on Friday, July 23 at the Raleigh Convention Center. There are 11 inductees in the 2021 class, including Fayetteville's own Donnell Woolford, who credits his father's military background for his success.

A two-time all-American at Clemson, a first-round NFL draft pick, and a pro-bowler, Woolford is now adding another name to the list: North Carolina Sports Hall of Famer.

"This is the sweetest one of them all," he said. "I grew up here, people know me, they know my name and hopefully I made them proud."

Donnell was three-sport star athlete at Douglas Byrd High School in Fayetteville, playing football, basketball and track. He said his success is due in part to his parents and high school football coach Bob Paroli.

"I had to walk a straight line," Woolford said. "My dad was a drill sergeant in the military in Fort Bragg 82nd airbone. I had to walk a straight line always. Go to school, go to practice. Back home to a drill sergeant and a mother, straight line. I didn't want to dissapoint them and I always wanted to be successful, work hard and it brought me to this point in my life."

Donnell became one of the best cornerbacks in school history at Clemson and then was selected by the Chicago Bears as the 11th pick overall in 1989. He started every game for the Bears from 1989-1996 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He still ranks fourth in Bears history with 32 career interceptions.

"I started as a little pee-wee in Germany when we were stationed in Germany and worked hard and had a lot of support," Woolford said. "One day I got a phone call from Mike Dikta of the Chicago Bears telling me that they wanted to draft me in the first round 11 pick overall. I knew then that I had worked hard and my dream had come true and I was excited about it and I was able to do stuff for my family and friends."

Woolford said he's still reaching for the sky and giving back to the next generation, helping them to achieve their dreams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfayettevilleraleighhall of famenflfootballgood news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Has NC's COVID vaccine lottery led to more shots?
COVID cases rise in NC but we're still better off than pre-vaccine
Redacted UNC police audit shows allegations of problems in department
$5K reward offered for info in disappearance of Sampson County woman
UNC to open investigation after leak of Hussman's donor agreement
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in Duke Raleigh Hospital parking deck
Show More
He's not even on my payroll: Business owner fights unemployment claim
NCDHHS issues warning over heat-related illness
Nearly 32 percent spike in COVID cases among NC kids 14 and younger
NC man facing charges after bear shot, killed on neighbor's property
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed NC boy, injured father
More TOP STORIES News