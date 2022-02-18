Education

NC State Board of Trustees approve removal of word "Dixie" from the school's Alma Mater

EMBED <>More Videos

'Dixie' to be removed from NC State Alma Mater

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The word 'Dixie' will be removed and replaced with the word 'Southern' in NC State's Alma Mater, after an approved vote from the school's Board of Trustees.

Many students and teachers have expressed their concerns about the word "Dixie" in song and see it as contrary to NC State's vision, values and goals.

The change was made in response to those, and the concerns made last year by the Alumni Association Board of Directors. The board came up with an executive task force to review the school's Alma Mater.

After review, the task force presented options for moving forward, one of which was removing "Dixie" and replacing it with a geographical reference.

According to NCSU's website, the lyrics and accompanying music of the Alma Mater were originally written in the 1920s, and the word "Dixie" has been part of the song since 1925. The first line of the song has been changed and will now begin with, "Where the Southern winds so softly blow," making a clear geographical reference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleighnc state universitymusicnc statecollege
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County to end COVID-19 mask mandate Feb. 25
LATEST: Orange County opts to keep mask mandate in place
Son of Lizard Lick Towing reality star killed in Sheetz shooting
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Taxpayers frustrated at the start of 2021 tax season
Search on for 2 people after puppy stolen from Durham shelter
Injured turtle recovering at NC State with help of acupuncture
Show More
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Gov. Cooper encourages end to mask mandates in NC
Noise complaint ends with person shot, deputy injured
100-car pileup shuts down highway amid winter storm
More TOP STORIES News