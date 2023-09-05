Death investigation conducted outside of Sullivan Hall at NC State

A "dark feeling" one NC State student said as authorities investigated on a campus that struggled with numerous student deaths last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State Police are investigating an on-campus death. Officers focused their investigation outside of Sullivan Residence Hall.

A coroner's van and crime-scene technicians from CCBI were also outside of the residence hall while this investigation unfolded.

Students were coming back from the holiday weekend when they were confronted with the news of the investigation.

"It gave me this dark feeling," said student Matthew Davis. "That could be somebody I know. it could be anybody."

Davis is an Engineering student who lives in Sullivan Residence Hall. "I'm just a freshman, so it just makes me, like, put everything into perspective and think about everything differently and just see everything differently," he continued.

Davis was left with many questions. So was April Anderson who also lives in Sullivan Residence Hall.

"I was just getting back into the rhythm of things, getting ready for school tomorrow. But then that's when I heard. That's when I heard. And I was really sad about that," said Anderson as she walked outside her residence hall.

Monday's death investigation comes after a very emotional school year for the Wolfpack

There were 14 student deaths last school year. Seven by suicide.

The university added 15 additional mental health clinicians this school year, bringing the total to 50.

Anderson and others inside Sullivan Hall reflected Monday night on the investigation that unfolded so close to them.

"It made everybody just a lot more sullen, but also it united us because we were all checking up on each other like it's just really hard on all of us," Anderson said.

NC State Police nor university leaders would confirm any details about the investigation Monday night.