Visitors said they expect to shell out a few hundred dollars for their family to enjoy the event.

'Not easy on the wallet': Cost to attend NC State Fair daunting but unsurprising to visitors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair is in full swing with the final weekend of the 155th annual event on the horizon.

The fun vibes remain at an all time high, but many people point out that the fun does not come cheap.

"This is not easy on the wallet, especially all the snacks and games," Fuquay-Varina resident Ashley Muccig said.

Desrick Pierce said taking his family of six to will probably cost him $400.

"It's a little expensive, but I don't mind paying it for a good time," Pierce said.

Your final bill for fair food eats can quickly add up. ABC11 went around to different stands to check out what items will cost fairgoers.

A pint of hot noodles fresh off the Flaming Wok will cost $15, while a Krispy Kreme burger goes for $12.

A single stalk of corn with butter is selling for $6 at another vendor, and two fried Oreos at another location runs $12.

People are paying at least $18 for the crowd favorite: a massive turkey leg.

Folks told ABC11 the steep prices are to be expected and part of the high octane experience of the event.

"It's what's to be expected," said Roanoke Rapids resident Lakiesha Perkins.

"We know that the fair's expensive so we budgeted for it," said Raleigh resident Sherina Johnson.

"Would I do this every single day? No, but I think if you're coming here you kind of know you're going to be paying a little higher prices," said Chapel Hill resident Sophie Teage.

"(It's) once a year, so I like it," said Pierce.

The fair runs through Sunday.

