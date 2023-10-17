North Carolina's Unclaimed Property Division has given back more than $36,000 to people during the first 5 days of the NC State Fair.

Unclaimed money easier than ever to pocket thanks to booth at NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Treasury Department is making it easier than ever for people to get their hands on cash.

The department's Unclaimed Property Division set up a booth in the Kerr Scott Building at the North Carolina State Fair.

In the first five days of the fair, the booth has generated 85 claims and helped people get back $36,260.30. That's about $430 per person!

"The process is simple. You don't have to knock over bowling pins with a softball, toss a basketball through a hoop or pop balloons with a dart. Just stop by the UPD booth to meet the friendly staff members and they will assist you on-site to search for your name in our database and determine immediately whether you are owed money. Staff will provide you with additional details on how to file a claim for your funds," Treasurer Dale R. Folwell said.

Across the nation, more than $20 billion is waiting to be reclaimed by citizens who may not even know they may be owed cash from "unclaimed property," which can include uncashed paychecks, refunds or deposits.

According to NCCash.com, more than 19 million owners are associated with more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds.

Earlier this year, ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson helped a Raleigh business owner get back $15,000 using the system. After that story aired, the NC Treasurer's Office told Wilson that the story "triggered a torrent of claims" to the system.

Still, there is so much more money available and in need of being claimed.

Do you have unclaimed cash in North Carolina?

To see whether you have unclaimed funds waiting for you, check your name here.

It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money, it's FREE.

If you are asked to pay, you're not on the state of NC website.

Search unclaimed money in all 50 states

Remember: To search and claim the money is FREE. If someone attempts to charge you, you're not on the state's site.

