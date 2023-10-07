With Morris at QB, NC State outlasts Marshall 48-41

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State was looking for an offensive spark after announcing earlier this week that MJ Morris would replace Brennan Armstrong at quarterback.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack got its highest offensive output of the season in a 48-41 win against Marshall.

It was far from perfect. Morris threw three interceptions and completed barely more than half of his passes, but also connected for four touchdown passes.

NC State's Trent Pennix celebrates one of his two touchdown catches Saturday against Marshall. Karl B DeBlaker

Morris finished 17 of 32 for 265 yards.

NC State's defense struggled all day to slow the Thundering Herd but finished with six sacks.

Marshall scored on a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:29 left to pull within one possession but on the ensuing onside kick, Chris Toudle recovered for the Wolfpack and game appeared in hand.

However, NC State had a first down negated by a critical holding penalty and had to punt, giving the Herd a final crack.

A tremendous punt pinned Marshall at its own 3-yard line with 51 seconds left and the Herd was unable to convert a first-down. NC State took over on downs with 28 seconds left and ran out the clock on a wild affair.

The Wolfpack improved to 4-2 going into next week's huge Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at No. 19 Duke.

The Herd fell to 4-1 on the season.

