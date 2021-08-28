NC State's Class of 2020 finally gets in-person celebration on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sea of red caps and gowns provided a festive yet solemn setting inside Reynolds Coliseum Saturday during the celebration of North Carolina State University's Class of 2020.Their scheduled commencement last year was virtual, due to coronavirus concerns.So shortly after 9 a.m., commencement speaker Cindy Eckert provided some levity when she said, "Good morning, NC State Class of 2020! It's 2020, which I only point out in case anyone is in the wrong room.""We gather to celebrate the class of 2020, in the way that they deserve but could not be done at the time of their graduation in person, on campus where they lived, and learned, and worked during their time at NC State," NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson told the graduates and their families,"It almost felt like we were ghosted by college," said Class of 2020 student speaker Chloe Whalen. "Everything was great, we left for spring break, then we never got to come back. That was the hardest part of me, not getting to say goodbye in person, alongside my friends and fellow classmates."Cindy Eckert is the founder of The Pink Ceiling, a company that provides a financial assist to those firms founded by or making products for women. Smiling at the crowd of graduates assembles for the celebration she said, "I couldn't be happier. Because I get to address the class that was thrown a global sized curveball, but are standing here today smiling one year later. Class of 2020, you're my kind of class!"