NC State QB Morris to redshirt, sit out rest of season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After leading NC State to three victories in four starts, quarterback MJ Morris will redshirt for the remainder of the 2023 football season.

It was always Morris' plan to redshirt this fall, but when the Wolfpack (6-3 overall, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed a spark in early October as the offense stagnated, head coach Dave Doeren brought him in.

By sitting out, Morris can preserve his eligibility, but he does not plan on leaving the program.

Grad transfer Brennan Armstrong, who started the season at quarterback, will be back under center for the Wolfpack on Saturday at Wake Forest.

Since his demotion, Armstrong remained a viable participant in State's offense, playing occasional snaps at quarterback, nearly exclusively as a rushing option, and even lined up at running back.

In fact, Armstrong is the Wolfpack's leading rusher this season, picking up 398 yards on 81 carries and scoring three times on the ground.

As a passer, he completed 94 of his 160 attempts for 971 yards and five touchdowns. He also has thrown six interceptions, including one against Louisville to end the Wolfpack's hopes in that 13-10 home loss on Sept. 29. Morris was elevated to starter after that game.