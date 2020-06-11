Suspect in custody following shooting near NC State's Centennial Campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both NC State University and Raleigh police are investigating a shooting near the university's Centennial Campus on Wednesday evening.

NC State University police said a suspect is in custody.

A woman crying at the scene told ABC11 that a vehicle was shot multiple times along the 1200 block of Main Campus Drive. Officials have not disclosed if anyone was injured at this time.


Chopper 11 flew over the scene and spotted a black SUV with its windows shattered, as well as multiple crime scene markers.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Main Campus Drive between Initiative Way and Lake Raleigh.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnc state universityshootingnc state
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC House passes bill to reopen bars, gyms
Police aim to recruit more minorities after facing public scrutiny
Surplus supplies boost military equipment in law enforcement
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
11-year-old saves family from burning home in Fayetteville
Raleigh clothing designer creates threads for change
Raleigh girl with Down syndrome crafts birdhouses for community
Show More
Raleigh couple opts for virtual wedding
Panthers remove statue of former owner Jerry Richardson
How likely is it that you get coronavirus from an asymptomatic person?
CrossFit CEO steps down after tweet about George Floyd
RNC still set for Charlotte - for now
More TOP STORIES News