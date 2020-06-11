Suspect in custody following shooting near NC State's Centennial Campus

BREAKING: Reports of a shooting near @NCState

Women crying at the scene says a vehicle was shot at multiple times. @raleighpolice and campus police responding. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/dGtCKLhUgF — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 10, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Both NC State University and Raleigh police are investigating a shooting near the university's Centennial Campus on Wednesday evening.NC State University police said a suspect is in custody.A woman crying at the scene told ABC11 that a vehicle was shot multiple times along the 1200 block of Main Campus Drive. Officials have not disclosed if anyone was injured at this time.Chopper 11 flew over the scene and spotted a black SUV with its windows shattered, as well as multiple crime scene markers.The public is asked to avoid the area of Main Campus Drive between Initiative Way and Lake Raleigh.