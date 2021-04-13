NC State student wakes up to stranger in her dorm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NC State student woke up Tuesday morning to find a stranger standing in her doorway.The female student screamed, causing the stranger to run off.It happened on the third floor of Metcalf Hall around 4:30 a.m. University Police said the student was not physically harmed and nothing was taken from the room.The case remains under investigation, but no description for the intruder has been released at this time.