Secret Service investigates NC teacher for making threats against Vice President Mike Pence

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Secret Service is investigating a North Carolina high school teacher.
The English teacher in Union County is accused of making threats toward Vice President Mike Pence, according to WSOC.
Pence was in Union County last week campaigning for Dan Bishop, who went on to win the District 9 special election for Congress.
Union County Sheriff's Office said the teacher, who works at Cuthbertson High School, reportedly made the threatening comments in front of a class the day Pence came to town.
Union County Public Schools said the teacher is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
"Union County Public Schools is taking the alleged inappropriate comments made by a Cuthbertson High School teacher very seriously. Upon learning about the alleged comments, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave last week and there is an ongoing investigation into this matter. The Secret Service is aware of the reported comments made by the teacher. In addition, this is a personnel matter and information related to the investigation is protected by law."
