Secret Service investigates NC teacher for making threats against Vice President Mike Pence

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Secret Service is investigating a North Carolina high school teacher.The English teacher in Union County is accused of making threats toward Vice President Mike Pence, according to WSOC. Pence was in Union County last week campaigning for Dan Bishop, who went on to win the District 9 special election for Congress.Union County Sheriff's Office said the teacher, who works at Cuthbertson High School, reportedly made the threatening comments in front of a class the day Pence came to town.Union County Public Schools said the teacher is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.