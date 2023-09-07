'Crushed.' UNC coach Mack Brown reacts to NCAA's Tez Walker eligibility decision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina won its opening season game against South Carolina and is now ranked as the 17th best team in the country.

However, that's not the story that is making headlines. Before the season kicked off, UNC transfer Devontez 'Tez' Brown has been the story.

Thursday, the NCAA denied the most recent appeal to have Tez deemed eligible to play for UNC this season.

Coach Brown released this statement:

"We're absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker's eligibility has been denied for this season and he won't be able to play. I don't know that I've ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It's clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I've lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. They've messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own. Just imagine what it is like for Tez to be so excited to come home and have a chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for North Carolina in front of all of his family and friends, only to have it taken away despite doing nothing wrong. I can't begin to understand how this has happened. The decision-makers at the NCAA and on the committee should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to a young man. As has been clearly documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he's faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He's had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse. How dare they ever speak about mental health and student-athlete welfare again. We've got complete rosters overhauled through the transfer portal, players playing in their 8th year of college, players playing at their fourth school, and the list goes on. Yet, Tez Walker, who has only played football at one school, isn't eligible. It makes no sense and it never will.



Moving forward, our Carolina family is strong and we need to wrap our arms around Tez, lift him up, and make sure we continue to do all we can to support him. He's continued to work, on the field and off, and remained an amazing member of our program throughout this ordeal. I know that will continue to happen because that's the kind of person he is. Despite this setback, Tez's future remains bright and we'll continue to do everything we can to help him fulfill all of his dreams. Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!"

Walker and North Carolina have spent months appealing the NCAA's initial decision to reject his waiver to play in 2023 as a two-time transfer on multiple grounds: Both mental health challenges he has experienced, leading to his decision to transfer closer to home; and the fact that he never played at his first school, NC Central, because its season was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

His two previous schools, NC Central and Kent State, both filed waivers in support of Walker playing this year.

His final effort at getting eligibility was denied by a committee of NCAA Division I representatives Thursday.

Coach Mack Brown and Governor Cooper made appeals to the NCAA on Tez's behalf.

Under NCAA rules Tez is ineligible to play this season. Walker was set to play at East Tennessee State in 2019 before a knee injury led him to defer enrollment. He landed at North Carolina Central, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall 2020 season at the Championship Subdivision level and then the team opted out of a limited spring slate.

Walker, a Charlotte native, has said he transferred to UNC to be closer to home for family reasons, notably to be close to his ailing grandmother who had played a large role in raising him and has been unable to travel out of state to see him play.

In a statement before the season started, the NCAA voted against allowing him to play, saying "Division I Council's vote means "multiple-time" transfers must document "a personal need for medical or safety reasons" in departing their previous school to be cleared for immediate competition."

