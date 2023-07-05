Mary Poppins is coming to the North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's timeless classic MARY POPPINS is coming to the North Carolina Theatre in Raleigh!

Kara Lindsay and her husband, Kevin Massey, are coming to town from New York City to perform in the show. They are making this a true family affair and bringing with them their three-year-old and mother-in-law.

Tickets are on sale now for the July 25-30 performances.

The theatre address is: Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (fka Duke Energy) 2 E. South St Raleigh, NC 27601.