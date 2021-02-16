NC Tornado: 3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in Brunswick County, according to the local sheriff."It's something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped inside there damaged homes.The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed.