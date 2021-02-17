Weather

Gov. Roy Cooper to visit Brunswick County today, offer support for tornado cleanup

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will visit the area devastated earlier this week when an EF-3 tornado ripped through town.

It happened in the dark of night Tuesday morning. Residents of Ocean Isle is Brunswick County were asleep in their beds.

"It's like bombs went off in some of the houses," one resident recalled.

The tornado killed three people, injured 10 others and flattened dozens of homes.

"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

National Weather Service said the tornado had estimated winds of 160 miles per hour--equivalent to a Catagory 5 storm.

Drone video shows the extent of the damage:

Drone video shows the extent of the tornado damage in Brunswick County.



"It's close to home. It could've been my loved ones, you know what I mean?" lifelong resident Chris Osborne said Tuesday morning.

The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.

Gov. Cooper will tour the area around 1 p.m. Stay with ABC11 for complete coverage of his visit and updates on the recovery efforts in Brunswick County.
