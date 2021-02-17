Gov. Roy Cooper to visit Brunswick County today, offer support for tornado cleanup

It happened in the dark of night Tuesday morning. Residents of Ocean Isle is Brunswick County were asleep in their beds.
"It's like bombs went off in some of the houses," one resident recalled.
The tornado killed three people, injured 10 others and flattened dozens of homes.
"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.
National Weather Service said the tornado had estimated winds of 160 miles per hour--equivalent to a Catagory 5 storm.
Drone video shows the extent of the damage:
"It's close to home. It could've been my loved ones, you know what I mean?" lifelong resident Chris Osborne said Tuesday morning.
The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.
Gov. Cooper will tour the area around 1 p.m.