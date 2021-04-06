Community & Events

3 million pounds of trash picked up from side of North Carolina roads so far in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A staggering amount of litter has been collected from the side of roads in North Carolina so far in 2021.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews, contractors and volunteers have picked up more than 3 million pounds of trash since the start of the year.

Now, NCDOT is looking for volunteers to continue the effort.

Country music star Luke Combs is stepping up to help keep his home state clean and beautiful.



From April 10 to 24, the department is holding a Spring Litter Sweep--a biannual event to encourage more people to help keep the state clean.

Learn how to volunteer here; as a volunteer you'll get supplies including trash bags, gloves and safety vests.
