NC state trooper crashes, kills brother and another driver during traffic stop

EMBED <>More Videos

State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop

HIGH SHOALS TOWNSHIP, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper were killed Monday night by another state trooper.

Trooper John Horton pulled over an unnamed driver before 9 p.m. in Rutherford County about an hour west of Charlotte.


A second trooper, John's brother James Horton, lost control of his patrol vehicle while approaching the traffic stop. James crashed into John's patrol vehicle, forcing it into both John and the unnamed driver. Both of them died from their injuries.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton" said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."

James had minor injuries from the crash.


The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what caused the crash.

No further details have been released about the unnamed driver who was killed in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfatal crashnc highway patroltraffic stop
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wendell woman stuck in I-95 traffic nightmare in Virginia
NC Weather: Bitterly cold weather Tuesday
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
LATEST: Wake testing sites to operate on a delay Tuesday
Debt relief scams aim to ruin your financial health in 2022
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Triangle businesses grapple with Omicron-fueled staffing shortages
Show More
AT&T, Verizon agree to postpone 5G rollout near airports by 2 weeks
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
NC school closings, delays as threat of morning freeze remains
Balance of power in state at stake in NC redistricting trial
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
More TOP STORIES News