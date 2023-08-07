WATCH LIVE

Rare level 3 severe weather risk, feels-like temperatures over 105

Monday, August 7, 2023 11:19AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: August 7
Level 3 risk of severe weather.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It could be double trouble when it comes to weather in the Triangle.

There is a rare level 3 severe weather risk for later this afternoon that could be capable of bringing damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado.

The highest risk for widespread severe storms to our west all the way to the Piedmont.

There is at least a 20% of storms starting at 6 p.m. The biggest chance for storms starts around 8 p.m.

There is also a heat advisory in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dry and slightly more comfortable conditions look should move in overnight.

The next chance for storms is on Thursday.

