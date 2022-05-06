Weather

Isolated tornadoes, hail, damaging wind all possible with storms Friday

Chance of isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, hail Friday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The risk for severe weather Friday has increased to a level 3 of 5 and includes a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Damaging winds are the threat most likely to accompany storms in this system. Those winds could gust up above 58 miles per hour. In addition, conditions have increased the chance that hail and tornadoes could develop. Those risks are higher in the northern part of central North Carolina, extending down as far south as Raleigh.

This storm front moving into the region already spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma. The system is pushing through Atlanta on Friday morning.

TIMING


Friday morning will include some passing showers ahead of the morning commute. But there will then be a large, dry break from mid morning until the early afternoon.

The sun may even come out for a while during the midday and temperatures could rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Starting around 3 or 4 p.m., isolated storms could start developing ahead of the main line of storms. These popup storms could be just as strong as the storms in the main line.

That main line will push into the region around 7 or 8 p.m.

The chance for severe weather will linger through about 11 p.m. Isolated showers could still happen overnight into Saturday.

Saturday morning will be mostly dry. Isolated, but not severe, storms could pop up Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday--just getting up to the low to mid 70s.

Mother's Day on Sunday will be mostly dry, cloudy and cooler. High temperatures Sunday may not even reach into the 60s.
