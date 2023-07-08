North Carolina Zoo reveals names of baby sand cats

Three brand new animals at the North Carolina Zoo need a name!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a vote in June, the North Carolina Zoo revealed the names of three new sand kittens Friday.

The zoo made the announcement on social media along with a photo of the sand kitten triplets and their mother.

"We would like to introduce Amira (Arabic name meaning "princess"), Cleo (for Cleopatra, iconic Queen of Egypt) for the two female kittens, and Jabari (Arabic name meaning "brave/fearless") for the male kitten!"

According to zoo officials, there were more than 15,000 votes submitted for the kitten's names.

