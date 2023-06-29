North Carolina Zoo holds vote to name baby sand cats

The kitten triplets are the third birth at the zoo in less than two weeks.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three brand new animals at the North Carolina Zoo need a name!

The zoo is holding a vote to determine the names of two female and one male sand kitten. The kittens were born on May 11.

Sand cats are adorable looking creatures with big ears, eyes and a petite feline frame. However, zookeepers are quick to tell you that they are wild, ferocious animals that cannot be kept as pets.

The carnivorous cats hunt venomous snakes in the desert and are the only felines to live exclusively in desert environments.

SEE ALSO | Meet Fenn: North Carolina Zoo announces name of new baby giraffe

Anyone wishing to vote on names for the triplets, can click here. You may vote for one male and one female name. The highest vote getting names will be selected.

The poll will be open through July 5 at 4 p.m.

Male names:

Cleo: Iconic Queen of Egypt, Greek name meaning "glory of the father"

Amira: Arabic name meaning "princess"

Cyra: Persian name meaning "sun" or "throne"

Safiya: Arabic name meaning "pure" or "friend"

Noora: Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning "light" or "the divine light"

Female names: