WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

North Carolina Zoo welcomes sand cat triplets

WTVD logo
Saturday, June 3, 2023 11:17PM
North Carolina Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
EMBED <>More Videos

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed a newborn baby giraffe on Saturday.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of triplet sand cat kittens Friday.

The kittens were born on May 11 to Sahara and Cosmo, two sand cats at the zoo. According to the zoo, the kittens were small enough to fit in the palm of your hand when they were born.

The kitten's birth marks the third animal birth at NC Zoo in less than two weeks. The zoo welcomed a baby chimpanzee on May 21 and a newborn giraffe on May 20.

According to the zoo, sand cats are small, and are known to hunt and kill venomous snakes in the desert. They are also the only cats known to live exclusively in desert environments.

Zoo officials said the triplet's genders have not been determined yet, but a naming poll will be posted to its social media soon.

To learn more about sand cats visit here.

Featured video is from previous report

ALSO SEE: North Carolina Zoo opens $5.2M baboon habitat renovation

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW