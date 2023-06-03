North Carolina Zoo welcomes sand cat triplets

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of triplet sand cat kittens Friday.

The kittens were born on May 11 to Sahara and Cosmo, two sand cats at the zoo. According to the zoo, the kittens were small enough to fit in the palm of your hand when they were born.

The kitten's birth marks the third animal birth at NC Zoo in less than two weeks. The zoo welcomed a baby chimpanzee on May 21 and a newborn giraffe on May 20.

According to the zoo, sand cats are small, and are known to hunt and kill venomous snakes in the desert. They are also the only cats known to live exclusively in desert environments.

Zoo officials said the triplet's genders have not been determined yet, but a naming poll will be posted to its social media soon.

To learn more about sand cats visit here.

Featured video is from previous report

ALSO SEE: North Carolina Zoo opens $5.2M baboon habitat renovation