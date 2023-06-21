Meet Fenn: North Carolina Zoo announces name of new baby giraffe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The votes are in, and the North Carolina Zoo has announced the name of a new baby giraffe born in May.

The male giraffe, who now goes by Fenn, was born May 20 weighing 145 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.

Fenn's name was chosen among five other names including Nelson, Mosi, Tamu, Jackson, and Bongani. He is the firstborn of the zoo's giraffe Leia and Jack. The name Fenn comes from the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessy.

According to the zoo, giraffes are the tallest land animals. Female giraffes are up to 14 feet tall, weigh 1,500 pounds, and are pregnant for 14 to 15 months.

Males are up to 18 feet tall and can weigh 3,000 pounds.

They can live for about 25 years in the wild and even longer under human care.

Featured video is from previous report