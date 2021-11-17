Student arrested after small fire at NC Central University residence hall

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Central University student was arrested after a small fire at Baynes Residence Hall on Wednesday morning.NCCU's Police and Public Safety Department responded to the fire about 11:10 a.m.Durham firefighters arrived and detected smoke on an upper floor of the building. The building was evacuated and the fire, which was on the fifth floor was quickly put out.There was no damage to any students' rooms.NCCU was able to to identify the suspect through school surveillance cameras. The student may be charged, the university said.The student will also be referred to NCCU's Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.