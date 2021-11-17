Student arrested after small fire at NC Central University residence hall

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested after small fire on NCCU Campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Central University student was arrested after a small fire at Baynes Residence Hall on Wednesday morning.

NCCU's Police and Public Safety Department responded to the fire about 11:10 a.m.

Durham firefighters arrived and detected smoke on an upper floor of the building. The building was evacuated and the fire, which was on the fifth floor was quickly put out.

There was no damage to any students' rooms.

NCCU was able to to identify the suspect through school surveillance cameras. The student may be charged, the university said.

The student will also be referred to NCCU's Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambuilding firestudent arrestedfirenccu
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC reports three sexual assaults at Granville Towers since August
Downtown Raleigh readies for parade day before anticipated event
Driver charged in crash that killed Knightdale police officer
Woman struck by van, seriously injured in Fayetteville
Wake County tenants, landlords waiting months for assistance
Biden revives program to help legal immigrants in NC reunite families
Show More
Label company bringing good jobs to fast-growing Fuquay-Varina
Cherokee fight to preserve native language
No charges against officer in Person Co. Courthouse shooting, DA says
Autopsy released for 2 Hoke County teens found dead in truck
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
More TOP STORIES News