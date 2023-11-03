NCCU celebrates Founders Day to begin homecoming weekend

The school celebrated Founders Day with an event at the stadium where the class of 1973 was inducted into the Society of Golden Eagles.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's homecoming weekend for a couple of HBCUs in North Carolina that includes North Carolina Central University.

Earlier in the day a group of alumni put together a wellness walk.

About 2 dozen people came out in the cold to walk in honor of those who can't be here this weekend.

Whether they've passed or are not in good enough health to be here organizers say it's worth it to recognize them.

"Homecoming weekend is everybody coming together usually to have a lot of fun to reconnect, but hopefully moving forward. It will also be to prioritize our wellness so that we can all be back same time next year," Esu Ma'at said, who helped organize the walk.

Another big homecoming weekend is taking place at North Carolina A &T in Greensboro this weekend.

So if you're making your way up I-85 expect traffic as thousands make their way to the Gate City for many activities like alumni events, parade and the game where they take on Towson Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Eagles take on Norfolk State tomorrow afternoon.