'Increases our profile': NCCU gaining national attention from game against UCLA

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Central University knew it would be a long shot against UCLA. The Eagles ended up losing 59-7, but everyone loves an underdog story, and the Durham University is now getting a lot of attention from being on the national stage.

The House bar in Durham hosted dozens of fans eager to catch all the action, even if they couldn't be in California.

"I wish I was in Pasadena but I'm not, so I came here to watch and cheer on the Eagles," said Lyon Mitchell, an NCCU professor. "Our football team increases our profile so that's good for faculty members like me."

Some alumni and fans hope the national attention will lead to more recruiting both on and off the field.

The HBCU national champions are also bringing awareness to the success of HBCUs in both athletics and academics.

Just yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris was at NCCU's rival NC A &T in Greensboro highlighting the important of HBCU's.

"It was important, it was very important for me to start this tour at some of the most distinguished exceptional higher education institutions in America and that is why I'm here at A &T," Harris said.

Back at NCCU, they're still working to close a gender gap, with male students being only 30 percent of the student body. But overall, enrollment has been going up.

"It's our hey-day again, you know everything goes in cycle and HCBUs are back on top again," Mitchell said.

Football-wise, NCCU is now 2-1 on the season and will be back at home in Durham next Saturday to take on Mississippi Valley State.

