Vice President Kamala Harris visits Greensboro as part of college tour

Friday, September 15, 2023 10:38AM
It's part of the administration's Fight for Our Freedoms college tour, which kicked off last night at Hampton University in Virginia.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to North Carolina today.

She's set to speak at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

The goal of the tour is to mobilize young people to vote in the upcoming election.

ABC11 will be following the visit throughout the day.

