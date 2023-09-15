Vice President Kamala Harris visits Greensboro as part of college tour

It's part of the administration's Fight for Our Freedoms college tour, which kicked off last night at Hampton University in Virginia.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to North Carolina today.

She's set to speak at North Carolina A &T University in Greensboro.

The goal of the tour is to mobilize young people to vote in the upcoming election.

ABC11 will be following the visit throughout the day.