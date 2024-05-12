Driver got trapped inside vehicle after accident in Cumberland Co.

STEDMAN, NC (WTVD) -- One person was injured overnight after a vehicle accident in Stedman.

A Chrysler van traveling south on Stedman Cedar Creek Road veered off the road before entering a curve. It then entered a ditch and flipped before stopping in a cornfield.

The driver got trapped inside the vehicle. Officials said to free the driver, EMS had to remove the windshield.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital as a trauma patient.

Officials are investigating the accident and have not disclosed the identity of the driver.