Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in dorm bathroom on NCCU campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect has been identified in a sexual assault that was reported on the campus of North Carolina Central University early Wednesday morning.

NCCU police were notified of a sexual assault that occurred in Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall just before 3 a.m.

A woman said a man grabbed her arm in the bathroom and forced himself onto her.

Investigators said they know who the suspect is, but he is not yet in custody.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the NCCU Police Department at 919-530-6106.