North Carolina Central University mourns loss of first-year transfer student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University is mourning the loss of a student Thursday.

The Chancellor of the university announced the passing of Ayana Paul, a first-year transfer student who was pursuing a bachelor's degree in recreation administration.

Paul, who died in Sept., was a native of San Diego, California, and served as a U.S. Navy operations specialist. According to NCCU, she aspired to be an athletic trainer for professional sports teams, was passionate about sports, and holds several records from her time as a soccer and track athlete in high school.

"As we cope with this difficult loss, please know that the university has resources for you to utilize as needed. Students who would like to speak with a counselor may call the NCCU Counseling Center's 24-hour line at 919-530-7646. Faculty and staff may utilize the ComPsych guidance resources on the university's HR page," the release said.