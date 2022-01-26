DOT begins brining for possible wintry weather, Food Bank encouraging pantries to stock up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NCDOT is gearing up for another patch of possible wintry weather this week. Crews began brining roads in Vance, Granville and Durham counties Wednesday.The work will continue Thursday. Trucks will be treating roads in Wake, Franklin and Person counties.Public Works Departments in the City of Raleigh and Town of Cary are holding off on treating roadways as officials monitor the weather.The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina says there have been more inquiries for help these last two week."Our partner agencies are seeing a 40 percent increase in the number of people who are visiting them for food assistance, so it's kind of hard to tell whether that's weather or the COVID spike or both," said Food Bank Spokesperson Jennifer Caslin.Officials are trying to make sure local pantry shelves are as stocked as possible, particularly in case schools close again."We always worry about the snow and weather events because that means kids are possibly going to be out of school and missing out on those school meals," said Caslin.The Food Bank is working with a several nonprofits to make sure children don't go hungry. They are on track to distribute about 8 million pounds of food, which is the same number as last month.