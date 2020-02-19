Weather

NCDOT prepares roads ahead of snow forecast to fall in North Carolina on Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation is hitting the roads Wednesday night working to keep you safe ahead of Thursday's expected snowfall.

NCDOT employees were fueling up their trucks Wednesday morning getting ready to brine major roads in the area.

RELATED | NC weather: 1-2- inches of snow expected in Raleigh with more falling to the east


Spotty showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon and NCDOT engineers do not believe the rain will be enough to wash the brine off the roads.

NCDOT engineers say they will not be able to conduct a full brine operation but will concentrate on known trouble spots.


"We're not really worried about it getting washed off the road," said the Wake County Maintenance Engineer, Jason Dunigan. "Anything over a quarter inch, a half an inch, you need to start worrying about it. But it's not in the forecast to rain that much. So whatever stops, after it falls, I'm not concerned with it washing off the roads."

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina, with Governor Roy Cooper warning North Carolinians of the potentially hazardous weather.

"Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," said Cooper.

Between Thursday afternoon and Friday, Dunigan cautions drivers that if you see a DOT truck armed with a plow or spraying brine, stay back; because it's going to be a long night for workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncsnow emergencysnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News