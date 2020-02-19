NCDOT prepares roads ahead of snow forecast to fall in North Carolina on Thursday

NCDOT employees were fueling up their trucks Wednesday morning getting ready to brine major roads in the area.
Get ready, get ready! NCDOT crews are prepping for the snow that is heading our way. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OAdi26nUdl— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) February 19, 2020
Spotty showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon and NCDOT engineers do not believe the rain will be enough to wash the brine off the roads.
NCDOT engineers say they will not be able to conduct a full brine operation but will concentrate on known trouble spots.
As #ncwx winter weather moves through the state, we want you to be safe on the roads if you need to drive. pic.twitter.com/2NNa6kpOZl— NCDOT (@NCDOT) February 19, 2020
"We're not really worried about it getting washed off the road," said the Wake County Maintenance Engineer, Jason Dunigan. "Anything over a quarter inch, a half an inch, you need to start worrying about it. But it's not in the forecast to rain that much. So whatever stops, after it falls, I'm not concerned with it washing off the roads."
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina, with Governor Roy Cooper warning North Carolinians of the potentially hazardous weather.
"Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," said Cooper.
Between Thursday afternoon and Friday, Dunigan cautions drivers that if you see a DOT truck armed with a plow or spraying brine, stay back; because it's going to be a long night for workers.