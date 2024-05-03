All you need to know about commencement ceremonies for Triangle-area universities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the start of graduation season.

Here's a look at the upcoming ceremonies this month at Duke, UNC, NC State and more universities in the Triangle.

It's also important to check with your university for more information about parking, departmental graduations, and other requirements.

Saturday, May 4

NC State University

9 a.m. at PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

The commencement speaker is David MacMilan, a Nobel Prize-winning chemist. Benjamin Poovey, earning his bachelor's in business administration, will also address his fellow spring grads.

This ceremony recognizes the entire graduating class across all departments and degree levels.

Students must RSVP to attend, but guest tickets are not required for entry to the commencement. NCSU does encourage grads to limit their guests to four people to ensure optimal seating. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.

NC Central University

9 a.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena (professional and graduate)

2 p.m. at McDougald-McLendon Arena (baccalaureate)

700 E Lawson St, Durham, NC 27701

Students will walk across the stage to receive their cover and then report to their department after their ceremony to pick up their diplomas.

Guests tickets are required to attend.

For more information, click here.

Monday, May 6

Saint Augustine's University

9 a.m. at George Williams Athletic Complex

1315 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27610

Despite the ongoing accreditation and final issues, the university said seniors will still graduate.

For more information, click here.

Saturday, May 11

Meredith College

8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. at the Courtyard behind Johnson Hall

Students can register for one of the two ceremonies, and they can choose who they sit with. Each graduate is eligible to receive six guest tickets.

Diplomas will be or have been mailed.

For more information, click here.

Shaw University

10 a.m. at Raleigh Convention Center

500 S Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Guest tickets are not required for entry.

UNCF President and CEO Michael Lomax is the commencement speaker.

For more information, click here.

UNC-Chapel Hill

7 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium

104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Students are not required to register to attend, and there will not be a ticketing process.

The main commencement ceremony does not include graduates' names being called or them walking across the stage. This takes place during departmental ceremonies.

The commencement speaker is UNC alum and NASA astronaut Zena Cardman.

The graduate school's hooding ceremony is at 9 a.m. at the Dean Smith Center.

For more information, click here.

William Peace University

9:30 a.m. at WPU Main Lawn

15 E Peace St., Raleigh, NC 27604

The ceremony is for all students who graduated in the summer semester, fall semester and spring semester. Graduates will not be lined up alphabetically and can choose where they want to sit.

There are no tickets needed. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here.

Sunday, May 12

Duke University

9 a.m. on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

110 Frank Basset Dr, Durham, NC 27708

The university holds one ceremony to celebrate September 2023, December 2023, and May 2024 graduates. All ten schools are invited to attend.

Graduates are required to request guest tickets.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the commencement speaker. He is the parent of a Duke alumna and a current Duke student.

For more information, click here.