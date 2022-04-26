Red wolf pups become first wild-born litter in North Carolina since 2018

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is celebrating what could be a bright future for an endangered species in North Carolina.The service's Red Wolf Recovery Program posted pictures of a new litter of red wolf pups on Facebook on Monday.The six pups, that include four females and two males, were born last week at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County.They are the first wild-born litter of red wolves since 2018. Officials say the new litter is renewing hope for survival of the species.