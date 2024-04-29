New video board, other upgrades coming to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium

The new three-display center-hung system will feature 900 square feet of digital canvas -- more than double the previous system.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's getting a little crazier at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke University announced Monday that a new video board is coming to the venerable basketball arena.

"For us to be a part of this project at such a historic venue as Cameron Indoor Stadium is an honor," said Corey Williams, sales representative for Daktronics, an LED video display company. "To help enhance the game-day experience for the fans and work closely with our longtime partners at Duke makes this a very rewarding endeavor. We're looking forward to seeing how the new center-hung adds to the already amazing atmosphere."

The main video display is roughly 11 and a half feet by 59 feet around.

The new display will roll out this fall.

In addition, there will be four new corner ribbon displays along with two LED scorers tables and 11 press table displays along the sides of the court.