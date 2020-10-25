Goldsboro Police make arrest in 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a lengthy five-year investigation, the Goldsboro Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old.In 2015, officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Slocumb Street around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1. On arrival, officers found Ni-Quawn Kornegay lying on the ground -- shot dead -- next to the 1900 block of S. Slocumb Street.The Goldsboro Police Department said they developed Tyrone Omar Johnson, 22, of Wilson as an alleged suspect. On Oct. 22, authorities obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson for one open count of murder.The following day, on Oct. 23, Johnson was arrested near the intersection of US-301 and I-795 in Wilson County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Wilson Police Department.Johnson was arrested without incident and was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond.Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at (919) 735-2255.