Volunteers create hand-made Halloween costumes for NICU babies in Raleigh

Babies and families in the NICU at WakeMed got a special Halloween treat. (WakeMed Health & Hospitals)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Babies and families in the NICU at WakeMed got a special Halloween treat.

Staff and parents of NICU graduates delivered hand-made Halloween costumes to the babies in the ward.


Dressing up the NICU patients is an annual favorite at the hospital, and it's something that means more than just a photo opp.

"It's hard to leave your babies up here, but when they're being taken care of and people are doing such special things for them, it makes it a little bit easier," Hannah Mitchell said.

