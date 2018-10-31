RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Babies and families in the NICU at WakeMed got a special Halloween treat.
Staff and parents of NICU graduates delivered hand-made Halloween costumes to the babies in the ward.
Dressing up the NICU patients is an annual favorite at the hospital, and it's something that means more than just a photo opp.
"It's hard to leave your babies up here, but when they're being taken care of and people are doing such special things for them, it makes it a little bit easier," Hannah Mitchell said.