Babies and families in the NICU at WakeMed got a special Halloween treat.Staff and parents of NICU graduates delivered hand-made Halloween costumes to the babies in the ward.Dressing up the NICU patients is an annual favorite at the hospital , and it's something that means more than just a photo opp."It's hard to leave your babies up here, but when they're being taken care of and people are doing such special things for them, it makes it a little bit easier," Hannah Mitchell said.