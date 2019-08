No charges in Raleigh daycare death of infant who choked on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No charges will be filed against a Raleigh daycare after a 10-month-old choked to death on a pine cone Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told ABC11 on Monday that the incident was a tragic accident and the DA's office will not pursue charges.Officers were called to the Hug A Day Daycare in the Fox Hollow neighborhood May 29.By the time they arrived, they said it was too late to save Aeron Ellington who had a piece of a pine cone in his mouth that was blocking his airway.The daycare has closed since Aeron's death.