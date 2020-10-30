No evidence of armed person on UNC-Chapel Hill campus that triggered numerous alerts, officials say

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) October 30, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After actively investigating an incident that triggered numerous alerts on the University of North Carolina's campus earlier in the day, UNC officials determined there was no evidence of a person with a gun at the campus' medical center.UNC officials said they watched surveillance alongside UNC Hospital Police and fellow law enforcement agencies to determine that there was no one armed with a gun.Orange County dispatch alerted UNC Police of a 911 call reporting an armed person on the campus. UNC Police were on scene by 11:34 a.m.The UNC community was alerted of the incident at 11:42 a.m. with one from Alert Carolina advising that all students and staff to "go inside now."A follow-up alert at 12:05 p.m. said the armed individual was seen at the UNC Ambulatory Care Center, which is a COVID-19 testing site located on South Campus at UNC Hospital.That follow-up alert reiterated that everybody should "shelter in place immediately."Then at 12:21 p.m. Alert Carolina issued the following tweet saying it was all over.From the first alert to the all-clear, nearly 40 minutes had passed.During the authoritative response, officials said a bullet was found at the scene. UNC Police later confirmed that the bullet belonged to a law enforcement officer responding to the scene.In their narrative, UNC acknowledged that their communication may have been lacking during the incident, "We recognize there was a gap in communication while the investigation was ongoing to confirm there was no threat on campus. We apologize to our campus community for the delay in communications about those details, but we want to make sure any information we share is as accurate and as complete as possible."