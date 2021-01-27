How to watch Our America: The HBCU Experience on ABC11

ABC11 Eyewitness News is shining a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the history still being made.
Starting the first week of Black History Month, "Our America: The HBCU Experience" will focus on their legacies, resilience and impact.
We'll share stories of college students whose revolutionary acts changed the condition of things in this nation.
Join ABC11 for a week-long special event, highlighting NC A&T University, Shaw University, St. Augustine's University, NC Central University and Fayetteville State University.
"Our America: The HBCU experience" will air all week starting Feb 1. Watch the in-depth, extended pieces on the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app -- available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
