How to watch Our America: The HBCU Experience on ABC11

ABC11 Eyewitness News is shining a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the history still being made.Starting the first week of Black History Month, "Our America: The HBCU Experience" will focus on their legacies, resilience and impact.We'll share stories of college students whose revolutionary acts changed the condition of things in this nation.Join ABC11 for a week-long special event, highlighting NC A&T University, Shaw University, St. Augustine's University, NC Central University and Fayetteville State University.