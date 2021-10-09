In a shift, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger 'open to discussion' on Medicaid expansion

Conservatives told The News & Observer that North Carolina's most powerful Republican is willing to negotiate health insurance expansion with the state's Democratic governor.
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger has said for years that Medicaid expansion is bad policy, is "open to discussion" on the issue this year, said Republican state Sen. Danny Britt.
The shift comes as the federal government is offering new incentives to North Carolina if it expands health insurance to hundreds of thousands of poor people. Doing so could mean $1.7 billion in federal funds for North Carolina, an offer that some do not want to turn down.
The Senate leader's willingness to keep the issue "on the table" means North Carolina could have a state budget backed by both the executive and legislative branch for the first time since Roy Cooper became governor.
The expansion would mean the state opts to extend health car coverage to as many as 500,000 low-income North Carolinians.
The final phase of negotiations between the Republican-led legislature and the governor is playing out as county commissioners in Western North Carolina pass resolutions backing Medicaid expansion, a sign that Republicans support the once deeply controversial policy.
If Berger has a good reason for not expanding Medicaid, "I haven't seen it," Dale Wiggins, a Republican and Graham County commissioner said. "Everything I see coming from him or about him is the same old argument: 'We can't afford it,'" Wiggins said. "Well, all of that's been answered, all of that's been dealt with, so he needs to either move it forward in the Senate or he needs to come up with a different excuse, because the one he's using now he's kind of worn out."
Berger said Wednesday. "I think there are a lot of things that have changed, as far as the approach."
House Speaker Tim Moore has made no indications he's willing to negotiate the issue at all, however. "I've seen how that movie ends, and you can quote me on that," he told The News & Observer Wednesday.
