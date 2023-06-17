North Carolina Museum of Natural Science opens new spider exhibit

Large, yellow spiders not native to the United States have been spotted just south of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Arachnid fans are able to get up close and personal with spiders at a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science.

The museum's special exhibition "Spiders: Fear to Fascination" opened Saturday morning giving spider fans the opportunity to learn about the small critters.

According to the museum, spiders have evolved and survived for 300 million years. The museum says although the small creatures are frightening and formidable, they aren't as dangerous as some people think.

The exhibit will run through October 8. Admission for adults is $14 and $10 for children between 3 and 12 years old. Museum members are admitted for free.

For more information about the exhibit and to purchase tickets visit the museum website here.

