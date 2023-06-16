Weekend Events: Sneakerfest to Retro Games and Community Days list of family fun in Triangle

Along with the many Juneteenth celebrations in the Triangle, here are a few other events for the weekend of June 16.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, and the city of Raleigh is helping children celebrate the special bond with a father or significant male mentor Friday.

My Guy and Me Fathers Day Par Tee will be held from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Roberts Park on Martin St in Raleigh.

You'll find golf lessons, video games, crafts, food, and more.

Celebrating Hip Hop!

If you love hip-hop, head to Durham Friday. Pass the Aux will fill Boricua Soul on Willard Street with free live hip-hop entertainment. Pass the Aux runs from 8 pm to 10 pm. Admission is free.

Calling all Sneaker Heads!

The Kick Back Sneaker Expo takes over the Raleigh Convention Center from noon to five on Saturday. It's a buy, sell, trade shoe event. Tickets are available at the door. Children under ten are free.

Raleigh Retro Gamers Summer Expo takes over Moore Square Saturday from ten to four.

You'll find 70 vendors, retro and modern games, live music, and food trucks. Admission is free

Family Movie Night!

Saturday family movie nights continue in Wake Forest. You can grab a blanket or chair and take in the film Encanto at Joyner Park for free on an inflatable movie screen in the park's amphitheater.

Food trucks will be on site. Pre-show fun begins at 7:15 pm the movie starts at 8:30 pm.

Durham Community Days!

On Sunday, Durham Community Days is happening from 10 to 5 at the Museum of Life and Science.

Durham County residents get in free with proof of residency. Each adult can bring up to five children.