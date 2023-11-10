Seasonal festivals, Veterans Day concert in the Triangle this weekend

This weekend there's a lot to get you in the holiday season in the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This weekend there's a lot to get you in the holiday season in the Triangle.

Here are a few of the weekend happenings for November 11 and 12:

Saturday

It's Sparkle Night at Parkside Town Commons in Cary. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., you'll find face painting, music, trackless train rides, Santa and the mayor will flip the switch to start the season.

In Durham, it's the Triangle Toy Takeaway. New Horizon Church will welcome families to shop for new and like new toys for kids of all ages for Christmas. The event is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church auditorium, which will be transformed into a Christmas shop.

In North Raleigh, Wakefield High School will host its Mistletoe Market Holiday Fair.

The entire school will be transformed into a magical holiday craft fair with 200 vendors. The holiday market runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $6 and benefits the PTA, children under 12 are free.

Sunday

The Durham Community Concert B will hold a Veterans Day Concert.

The community band with over 100 musicians will play a musical salute to those who served at 3 p.m. at the Southern Village Green on Market Street in Chapel Hill. The concert is free.

Also on Sunday, you can celebrate Diwali in Brier Creek.

A Festival of Lights Celebration is set from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with traditional crafts, authentic food, a DJ with Bollywood beats, dancers, a henna artist, and a grand finale of fireworks.

The celebration will be held at the clock tower and is free.