Wake County teachers hold day of action to push for higher pay

Organizers planned a series of early morning demonstrations before a school board meeting this afternoon.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teachers in Wake County are holding are holding a day of action as they push for higher pay.

Organizers say they are planning a series of early morning demonstrations.

This is before the school board's work session later today that is focused on the upcoming budget.

There were a total of eight walk-ins before kids started the school day.

The demonstrations are meant to put pressure on school board members.

Special Education Teacher Christina Spears is Wake County's NCAE president, helping to organize those walk-ins ahead of the school board's work session for the upcoming budget.

Staff is pushing for a supplement increase.

Spears says a petition sent to the board last month had 3,000 signatures in support.

Educators want a 4.5% raise for certified staff and 18 dollars an hour for non-certified.

Wake County's school board chair says there is support right now among members to increase compensation, but that move will require cuts to others part of the budget.

The pay increase will be discussed during today's work session.

Spears and others say they need the money after working extra jobs to keep up with the cost of living.

"I'm going into year 10 and I still live with my mom to have two incomes to pay rent. I live in Raleigh proper and I do some side hustling as I can," Spears said.

This activity's impacting teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers as well.