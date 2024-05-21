Calls into domestic violence hotline soar as organizations try to meet the demand for help

According to National Network to End Domestic Violence, North Carolina Domestic Violence hotlines receive 575 calls a month, averaging nearly 24 calls an hour.

According to National Network to End Domestic Violence, North Carolina Domestic Violence hotlines receive 575 calls a month, averaging nearly 24 calls an hour.

According to National Network to End Domestic Violence, North Carolina Domestic Violence hotlines receive 575 calls a month, averaging nearly 24 calls an hour.

According to National Network to End Domestic Violence, North Carolina Domestic Violence hotlines receive 575 calls a month, averaging nearly 24 calls an hour.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Domestic Violence Hotline is experiencing what it's calling unusually high call volume.

Experts at Interact, the only organization in Wake County offering domestic violence crisis lines, an emergency shelter and Solace Center. They told ABC11, it starts with control.

"A lot of what abuse is the offender attempting to gain control of the situation and in order to do that isolation is something our survivors experience," said Jasmine Peyton, associate director of Interact. "Somebody feeling isolated. Somebody may be active and social, but no longer that way. An individual constantly being monitored," she said.

Control is a tactic abusers use to keep victims silent. While getting them to come forward can be difficult, experts say that's changing.

"Individuals are realizing they can go seek help safely," she said.

North Carolina Domestic Violence hotlines receive 575 calls a month, averaging nearly 24 calls an hour, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Intimate partner violence affects more than 12 million people a year. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men ages 18 and older have been a victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner, according to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

"Our services are needed. We're speaking to individuals who are at different parts of their journey. Some wonder if what they are experiencing abuse," said Peyton.

The National Domestic Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

In Durham, the Durham Crisis Response Center told ABC11's Akilah Davis in October they're seeing record increases in calls to its domestic violence hotline. Staffers said this comes as funding cuts make it difficult to meet the needs of the community.

RELATED | Domestic violence center opens in Durham on day Apex woman is allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

SEE ALSO | Molly Maid employee dies after being shot outside workplace in Apex; ex-boyfriend in custody